58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

WUBA stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. 58.com has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,047,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,985,000 after buying an additional 1,008,623 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,331,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after buying an additional 503,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

