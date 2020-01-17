$580.98 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce $580.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $581.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $683.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $42.51. 672,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,136. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $69.79.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

