$59.20 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $59.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.26 million and the highest is $61.21 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $59.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $241.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.99 million to $243.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $249.64 million, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $265.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.62. 306,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

