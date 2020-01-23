$59.42 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post sales of $59.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.55 billion to $60.34 billion. McKesson reported sales of $56.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $228.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.13 billion to $230.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $237.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.53 billion to $242.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.28. McKesson has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

