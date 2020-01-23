$59.70 Million in Sales Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce sales of $59.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $53.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $225.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.10 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.13 million, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $327.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 175,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 548,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,027. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $801.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com