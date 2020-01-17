$590.05 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $590.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.60 million and the highest is $606.50 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $425.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 216.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 199,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,874,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. 11,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,937. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

