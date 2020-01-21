$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $24.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Flex stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 4,757,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flex has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,481. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $114,069,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 409.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,455 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $23,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 506.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

