$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $20.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $27.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,163,000 after purchasing an additional 74,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 278,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 472,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,511,228. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

