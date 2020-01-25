$60.59 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce $60.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.63 million and the highest is $62.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $69.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $179.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.29 million to $187.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.32 million to $171.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 201,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

