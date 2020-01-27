$60.99 Million in Sales Expected for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will report sales of $60.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.78 million and the highest is $61.20 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $258.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a PE ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

