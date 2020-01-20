$600.10 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce $600.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.40 million and the lowest is $597.90 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $775.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSH. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 866,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com