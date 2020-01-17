$607.50 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $607.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.31 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $432.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. 14,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

