$608.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $608.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $553.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,639.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. 218,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,991. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

