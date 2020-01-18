$62.35 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce $62.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. HealthStream reported sales of $59.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $253.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. HealthStream has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HealthStream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HealthStream by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

