$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Synlogic posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 472.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of SYBX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,779. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com