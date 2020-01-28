$642.05 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report $642.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.90 million. Kirby posted sales of $721.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

