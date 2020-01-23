$642.82 Million in Sales Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to report $642.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.84 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $544.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

WPX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,522,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,432. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,173,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

