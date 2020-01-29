$645.95 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $645.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.84 million and the highest is $653.30 million. Align Technology posted sales of $534.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.60. 1,352,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.66 and a 200-day moving average of $234.21.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com