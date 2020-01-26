$669.79 Million in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $669.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.70 million and the lowest is $660.00 million. Mercadolibre reported sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.89.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $660.58. 272,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,837. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $335.28 and a one year high of $698.98. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -257.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,753 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,416,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,917,000 after buying an additional 72,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after buying an additional 94,806 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

