$674.74 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $674.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $633.48 million and the highest is $703.76 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $807.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3,642.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 177,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.00. 494,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,006. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com