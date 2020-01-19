$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to announce sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.52 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Re/Max posted sales of $50.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $282.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $283.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $288.43 million, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 501,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 93,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. 42,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $688.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

