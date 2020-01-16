$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.28 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Repligen reported sales of $51.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.05 million to $269.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.75 million, with estimates ranging from $312.34 million to $326.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Repligen by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $99.60. 417,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. Repligen has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

