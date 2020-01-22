$68.50 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $270.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.20 million to $271.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million.

BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 176,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

