$69.64 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $69.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.60 million to $72.20 million. InVitae reported sales of $45.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $221.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.26 million, with estimates ranging from $307.27 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NVTA remained flat at $$18.75 during trading on Friday. 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,038. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. InVitae has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.45.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,665,000 after buying an additional 1,966,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,199,000 after buying an additional 1,905,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,335,000 after buying an additional 1,037,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 297,356 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 731,720 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

