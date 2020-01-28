$7.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce sales of $7.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $31.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $31.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.22. The company had a trading volume of 228,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com