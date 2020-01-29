$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.04 billion and the lowest is $7.90 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $33.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.07 billion to $35.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. 4,668,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

