$706.85 Million in Sales Expected for BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) to post sales of $706.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioScrip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.20 million to $707.50 million. BioScrip reported sales of $183.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 285.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BioScrip in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioScrip currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of BioScrip stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.20. 1,296,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.50. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BioScrip by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 417,806 shares in the last quarter. Venor Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioScrip by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioScrip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

