$709.33 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to report sales of $709.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.00 million to $711.14 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $671.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

NYSE:RH traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.11. The company had a trading volume of 520,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $243.67.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $2,633,419.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,982,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 over the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com