$71.31 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report sales of $71.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.67 million to $72.95 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $263.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.49 million to $265.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.87 million, with estimates ranging from $286.96 million to $321.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 381,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,701,160.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,746,000 after buying an additional 929,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

