$723.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will post $723.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.41 million and the lowest is $717.00 million. Tronox reported sales of $429.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 23,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tronox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

