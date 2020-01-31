$741.89 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report $741.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.70 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $881.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. 236,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

