$743.18 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $743.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $761.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $776.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBR. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 451,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,248. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $904.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

