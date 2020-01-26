$749.76 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $749.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.00 million and the highest is $755.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $713.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.52. 1,004,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $97.75.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,815,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,255 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,806 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

