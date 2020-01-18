$75.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post $75.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.65 million to $81.85 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $86.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $315.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $328.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.52 million, with estimates ranging from $284.31 million to $329.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 960,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

