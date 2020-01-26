$76.59 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to announce sales of $76.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the highest is $79.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $321.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $324.00 million, with estimates ranging from $315.49 million to $333.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 119,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,611. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

