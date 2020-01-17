$77.75 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report sales of $77.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $270.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.61 million to $271.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $368.95 million, with estimates ranging from $342.85 million to $381.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,897,418. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 305.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 1,862,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com