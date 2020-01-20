$78.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post sales of $78.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the highest is $83.25 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $64.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $292.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $297.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.03 million, with estimates ranging from $307.36 million to $351.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 697,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 350,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 251,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 238,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,262,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com