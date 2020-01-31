$789.46 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report $789.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $70.46. 566,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

