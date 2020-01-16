$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post sales of $8.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.33 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $30.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $31.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $35.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,791. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

