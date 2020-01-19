$8.63 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce sales of $8.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.61 million and the lowest is $7.58 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million.

SSKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 757,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.43.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

