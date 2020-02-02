$800.03 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report $800.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.72 million. Greenbrier Companies reported sales of $658.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 347,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

