$801.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $801.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $802.80 million. Plexus reported sales of $765.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 115,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $80.06.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $2,038,792.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 211,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,492.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $1,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plexus by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,096,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plexus by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

