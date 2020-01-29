$804.28 Million in Sales Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce sales of $804.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $814.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $793.12 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $664.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. State Street Corp grew its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,106,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MAXIMUS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,622,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 483,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 39,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $34,666,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. 8,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,556. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com