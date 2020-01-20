$834.15 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to post $834.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.19 million and the highest is $837.10 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $840.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of AIT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 161,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,046. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

