$85.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post $85.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $80.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $285.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.29 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $337.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 517,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,593. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -255.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,120.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

