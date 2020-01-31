$852.46 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report sales of $852.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $779.37 million to $895.06 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $865.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. 2,153,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

