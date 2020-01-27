$854.16 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will announce $854.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $844.20 million and the highest is $865.10 million. MRC Global posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. 35,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

In other MRC Global news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,235,697.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

