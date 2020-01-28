$86.16 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post sales of $86.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the lowest is $84.82 million. Eastgroup Properties posted sales of $77.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year sales of $331.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.66 million to $333.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.30 million, with estimates ranging from $347.19 million to $380.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of EGP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.76. 130,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,484. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $138.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

