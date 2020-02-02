$884.27 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post $884.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $861.98 million and the highest is $902.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $858.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 394,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $88.01.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,907 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com