89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $57.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 89bio an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,308. 89bio has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com